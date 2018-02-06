Air Evac services growing in South Georgia

From shootings to car crashes and other accidents, access to trauma care is a real concern in rural areas.

Next week marks Trauma Awareness Day in Georgia, and one medical helicopter service continues to be one way to link people to lifesaving care.

You may have seen a chopper land at your local hospital or on the site of a highway crash, but many people still don't know what Air Evac is. They've become the largest membership-based air ambulance service in the nation, and they continue to grow as they've opened bases in Statesboro, Vidalia, and other parts of our area. Since opening in the area seven years ago, operators say they're now flying dozens of trauma patients each month with similar numbers at other bases - for several reasons.

"EMS - their calls are up - and educating the public that we're here, so we are running more and more calls," said program director, Karen Grabenstein.

For an annual fee of around $60 per family, you join their group, but they fly patients in need - member or not.

"The difference in being a member and not being a member is, once we file, if there's a balance, you'll be billed for that balance," said Sandie Cryder, Membership Sales Director.

Emergency crews say minutes are crucial in getting a patient to trauma care.

"It's not just the speed it travels, it's the amount of time that the patient is away from the treatment of a physician," said Lee Eckles, Bulloch County EMA Director.

Eckles knows firsthand. As a member, Air Evac flew him to Atlanta to receive a kidney and pancreas transplant surgery.

"That, in and of itself, is worth every dime of membership I have paid," he said.

Cryder says the more members they have, the more they can help service the whole community.

They say they'll keep growing and preparing for the service they hope nobody ever needs.

