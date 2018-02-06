New Effingham trash service practicing routes ahead of Feb. 19 launch

There's a new trash and recycling pick-up service in Effingham County, hoping to do more than just pick up where the last company left off.

Months of complaints from residents of late service prompted Effingham County Commissioners to put the service up for bid, and in October, the county awarded trash and recycling services to Atlantic Waste Services.

As Atlantic Waste trucks performed their morning dry run, there were cheers from residents lining one Effingham County street who said lapses in the previous service have them hoping for better things as Atlantic Waste takes over on the 19th.

"We've had trash in trash cans for three weeks at a time at the end of the road, and we've had to call and had to complain, and they'd say ok, we'll come back and pick it up on this day, and they don't show up for two or three more days," said one Effingham County resident, Tia Mills. Mills went on to say, "We're very excited to see what they do."

To make sure things go smoothly later this month, the company is doing several weeks of dry runs to make sure they know exactly where to go, and how long each route takes.

Atlantic Waste Services driver Mikkel Tilson said, "We are ready to take over the Effingham route and do it exactly how they want us to."

The power of a good first impression isn't lost on Tilson, and he knows it's crucial they hit the ground running when Atlantic's service goes live.

Tilson said, "Two weeks without us, and you will notice an immediate change. Trash piles up in two weeks and you'll see just how big the difference will be."

Atlantic Waste's vice president says he's confident they'll be able to serve every Effingham County home, near 18,000 of them, and they've hired extra staff for the additional routes.

Vice President Ben Wall said, "We just felt like we had a solution in place that would better service the citizens of Effingham County."

If you haven't received your new Atlantic Waste garbage and recycling cart set, contact Effingham County and they'll get those delivered to you.

To find out more information about garbage and recycling collection, including what items are and aren't accepted, click here.

If you want to sign up to get text alerts for changes in service and routes, text ATLANTIC to 33222.

