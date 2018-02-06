CCSO accidentally releases rape suspect after mixing up inmate names

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office erroneously released an inmate charged with rape on Tuesday after confusing him with another inmate with a similar name.

The sheriff's office released Jose Maria Perez who is charged with rape, home invasion, aggravated assault, obstruction, probation violation, burglary and aggravated sodomy. The officers who released Perez also gave him the belongings of the inmate who was scheduled for release. The sheriff's office will be responsible for replacing the inmate's property.

Sheriff John Wilcher said his office suspended two officers for the mishandling. He said he believes the officers made an error when searching through the office's computer system.

"It's our mistake. We own up to it," Wilcher said. "We're not perfect, but we try to be. We try to make sure we dot all our "is" and cross all our "ts. You have to discipline the people who do the wrong things."

Perez is listed as 5'8 and weighs around 165 pounds. The sheriff's office and the U.S. Marshals are searching for him.

"We want to let the public know the sheriff's office made a boo boo," Wilcher said. "We own the thing that we've done."

Anyone with information regarding Perez's location are asked to call 912.652.7710 or Crimestoppers.

The inmate who was supposed to be released on Tuesday is now out of jail on bond. He was being held for a DUI charge and traffic charges.

