CCSO seeking inmate charged with rape after accidentally releasing him

Early Tuesday morning, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office erroneously released an inmate by the name of Jose Maria Perez.

Perez is listed as 5'8 and weighs around 165 pounds. Investigators say the circumstances of his release are being investigated. However, the sheriff's office is actively seeking his return.

Perez is currently charged with rape, home invasion, aggravated assault, obstruction, probation violation, burglary, and aggravated sodomy.

Anyone with information regarding Perez's location are asked to call 912.652.7710 or Crimestoppers.

