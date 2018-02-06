Beaufort School Board brings in facilitator to help with bickering

Reported High School Basketball Scores: 2/6/18More >>
Reported High School Basketball Scores: 2/6/18More >>
Parents in the Beaufort School District are wondering why the school board can't get along. Many say their young kids act more maturely than those in charge of the district.More >>
Parents in the Beaufort School District are wondering why the school board can't get along. Many say their young kids act more maturely than those in charge of the district.More >>
Savannah Christian has made its decision on who the next head coach will be, and this one involves not just the Raiders, but also another program with recent state titles.More >>
Savannah Christian has made its decision on who the next head coach will be, and this one involves not just the Raiders, but also another program with recent state titles.More >>
Did you know that during the Civil War some plantation owners ran off and left their slaves alone on their land? Some of those slaves actually formed their owned communities. Mitchelville, SC in Beaufort County was one of those communities. It was the first settlement in the US governed by freed slaves. Cora Miller explains how the special place was founded through the eyes of Harriett Tubman. "I am Harriet Tubman. I came to spy for the union army and check on m...More >>
Did you know that during the Civil War some plantation owners ran off and left their slaves alone on their land? Some of those slaves actually formed their owned communities. Mitchelville, SC in Beaufort County was one of those communities. It was the first settlement in the US governed by freed slaves. Cora Miller explains how the special place was fouMore >>
Scammers are picking up in 2018 right where they left off last year, trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money.More >>
Scammers are picking up in 2018 right where they left off last year, trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money.More >>