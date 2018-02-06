Savannah Christian hires new head coach

Savannah Christian has made its decision on who the next head coach will be, and this one involves not just the Raiders, but also another program with recent state titles.

126 candidates applied from seven states, but the Raiders have gone with Baker Woodward, who comes to SCPS from Benedictine, as The Raiders keep it local.

"I grew up in Savannah. If you do my background check, you don't have to look long. It's been Chatham County my whole entire life. I'm super excited about the tough football culture that Coach Chumley brought here, and one thing about football that I know is that you've got to be physical and you've got to be tough, and Coach Chumley has done that here, and that's what I want to be a part of," Coach Woodward said.

Woodward was the offensive coordinator at Benedictine. Prior to joining the Cadets in 2010, he also coached at Bethesda and Calvary Day. He also says he plans on breaking from the option and going more 50/50 in Run Pass.

