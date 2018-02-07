Wednesday marks 10-year anniversary of Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion

Wednesday, Feb. 7 marks the 10-year anniversary of a tragic day in the Coastal Empire -- the Imperial Sugar Refinery plant explosion.

A total of 14 people lost their lives on that tragic day, and the Port Wentworth community was shaken to its core.

The explosion was caused by a dangerous build-up of sugar dust at the refinery. Since the explosion, Imperial Sugar is producing and packaging sugar once again. The company says they have made significant strides in revamping the new plant to make it bigger, better and safer.

Across the street, that blast was not just heard, but felt.

"Tremendous explosion and I hit the ground. I think I was ducking and covering. It didn't knock me down, but something was going on and I hit the ground." Said Father Michael J. Kavanaugh, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish.

After an investigation, officials said documents taken from Imperial Sugar show the facility knew about the dangers of combustible dust since 1925. They also showed that Port Wentworth plant managers were concerned about a massive explosion and wrote a memo about it back in 1967, but ignored the dangers for decades.

On Wednesday, the Memorial Health Medical Center will be holding a ceremony to remember the victims of the Imperial Sugar explosion. Some of the first people to the scene worked at Memorial and still work there today. The observation will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Medical Education Auditorium.

