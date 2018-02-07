Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

The third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week focuses on Tornado Safety.

While it may seem like the only time to be vigilant for tornadic activity is during the spring, tornadoes can occur any time of day, any time of year, particularly across the southern United States.

On February 9th, 2017, a tornado moved through southeastern Bulloch and western Effingham counties. The EF-2 tornado damaged several properties, destroyed a mobile home and injured several people between 3:45 and 4:15 a.m.

While the chance of being directly impacted by a tornado is quite low, even in the direst severe weather setups, there truly is no way to know whether your life will be in danger or your home will be lost.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable across a region for tornadoes. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado is imminent or occurring.

To stay ahead of the storm you must, first, have a reliable source of severe weather information. A NOAA Weather Radio is a relatively affordable way to receive forecasts and severe weather alerts. The WTOC Weather App is free and available for download on most devices. Within the app, you can get alerted to lightning, precipitation and severe weather in your area.

If your location is placed under a Tornado Warning, enact your tornado safety plan. Seek shelter on the lowest floor of your structure in an interior room, away from windows. Bring pillows, blankets and/or any other cushion to protect yourself from flying debris.

A bike helmet has also been suggested when seeking shelter. The helmet will help protect your head, one of the most vulnerable parts of your body, from flying debris.

Whether a tornado has been confirmed by officials or not, when a Tornado Warning is issued, it must be taken seriously and your tornado safety plan should be enacted.

For additional Severe Weather Awareness Week information from the National Weather Service, click here.

