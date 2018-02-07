Most Wanted: 2/7/18

WTOC is teaming up with local law enforcement to help catch wanted fugitives. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

U.S. Marshals are still asking for your help finding Baheem Frazier. He’s wanted for the sale of cocaine. Frazier is 25-years-old, 5’6” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He also has been known to go by Baheem Ramel Frazier, Baheem Shabazz Frazer, and Ba-Ba. He’s known to frequent the Cuyler Brownsville neighborhood and is considered armed and dangerous.

Savannah Police are also still looking for Leandro Hicks. He is wanted for felony theft. Hicks is 39-years-old, 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Alonzo Collini Bunton is wanted by Child Support Services for failure to pay child support. He is 43-years-old, 5’7” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He also goes by the nickname “Tank”.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these fugitives or have information about any crime, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

