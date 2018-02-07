S.C. House advances effort to block local bans on plastic bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House lawmakers have advanced a bill barring local restrictions on plastic bags and one-time use containers.

House members on Wednesday advanced the measure that would prohibit municipalities from passing ordinances banning plastic bags and items like foam take-home boxes or cups.

Bans already passed by some communities wouldn't be affected by the new measure. Lawmakers considered the bill last year, but it died on a narrow vote, as coastal Republicans argued the state shouldn't dictate what municipalities can or can't do to protect sea life and the local economy.

Conservationists contend the bags litter the state's waterways, and the plastic bits consumed by sea turtles and fish harm the entire food chain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.