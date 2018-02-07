First responders look back on Sugar Refinery explosion

Wednesday marks 10 years since the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded, killing 14 people.

A memorial was held at Legacy Park to honor those who lost their lives.

The memorial sits to the side of the main gate on Imperial Sugar’s property so family and friends of those lost can come visit whenever they want.

The head of the company says many employees visited the site throughout the day to pay their respects. Circling the statue are the names of all 14 victims who were killed by the explosion.

Also remembering those victims, and the dozens of others injured, are the first responders who rushed to their aid 10 years ago. Every area police, fire and EMS service able to send resources did that day - even the Army.

"Our personnel started meeting individuals exiting the plant. Walking wounded is what we call it," said Assistant Chief William Handy, SFES.

Savannah Fire was originally called to assist in a hazardous material response, but as their commanders got to the refinery, they quickly realized they were needed for much more.

"We assisted the best we could, and also sent units in to assist in firefighting and establishing additional water supplies," Handy said. "This was an explosion, and it was unknown initially of what had occurred."

Getting to the scene first that night for Savannah Metro Police were officers from the West Chatham Precinct, including Ret. Lt. Donald Lee. Lee shared a few things that stand out to him about that night, including the response effort, not only from emergency personnel but also the community.

“So we called Hunter, 'can you help us?' He didn’t ask anybody’s permission, he said 'sure,' and the next thing we know, he says 'all I need is a landing zone where I can bring my helicopters in there,' so we set up a landing zone, and we got the Army in there loading people up and taking them to the burn center," said Donald Lee, SCMPD, Ret. "Police officers driving ambulances because both EMTs in the back were working on people. I mean, we are in the middle of doing this, you've got hundreds of firefighters, cops, and everybody else, and here comes Royal Restrooms dropping off portlets. Nobody called them, nobody asked them. Somebody down at that company said they are going to need our services, and they are going to need them now. We had a disaster. We had a terrible problem, but we had a lot of really, really good people who said, 'we need to do something about that,' and did it."

People continued to visit the memorial at Legacy Garden on Wednesday despite the rain. That's something the company allows to anyone who wants.

