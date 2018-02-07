Hometown Heroes: Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra holds Youth Concerto

Giving young musicians the chance to grow in their chosen field, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra creates opportunities and futures with its Youth Concerto Competition every year.

They were playing as much to the opportunity as to the audience at St. Luke's Church.

"It's very heartening to know there are young people doing exciting things and that people can go see that," said Mary Briggs, President/CEO, Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

For the tenth straight year, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra is providing an exciting possibility for young musicians - and giving people a chance to see and hear them. The Youth Concerto Competition opens new avenues for aspiring musicians.

"This is a stepping stone. Competitions like this are stepping stones. Our contestants have gone on to Julliard, other major conservatories," said Joseph Gimbel, Director, Youth Concerto Competition.

"Then they have gone on to have solo careers or perform in orchestras," Briggs said.

The first step in that direction is provided to middle and high schoolers from across the Southeast every year at the Concerto Competition. Thousands of dollars in cash prizes and scholarships are awarded, and one winner receives an opportunity to perform with the Hilton Head Orchestra at an upcoming show.

"They're all aspiring musicians and they learn best by performing for an audience, and the opportunity to perform with the orchestra is huge for them," Briggs said.

So is the help they get from the WTOC Hometown Heroes who have been building pathways to the future for young people for a decade.

"This gets them an opportunity to be prepared and perform at a solid level for that kind of career," Gimbel said.

Nine young musicians from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina participated in the 10th Youth Concerto Competition.

