Good News: Skills USA dedication

Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School officially renamed and dedicated the Skills USA Building on its campus Wednesday.

The classrooms are where students have been training to compete and excel on a national level for years. Woodville Tompkins is a Silver Level Chapter in Skills USA - an international career tech student organization with an annual competition.

"This is a state of the art section. We have welding, we have collision repair, we have firefighting and homeland security. We have automotive technology, light technology in here, and our labs are state of the art with the aviation lab. Everything is state of the art in here," said Linda Minor, Skills USA, Lead Advisor.

Woodville Tompkins is once again applying to be recognized as a 'chapter of discipline' by Skills USA. The school has earned that title for the past several years.

