Savannah's religious community holds 10th Anniversary Service for refinery victims

The 10th Anniversary Memorial Service was held Wednesday, Feb. 7, for those impacted by the Sugar Refinery explosion.

The service was held at St. Philip Monumental A.M.E. Church in Savannah.

During the service, community members worshiped, prayed, and remembered all of those affected by the tragedy.

"We look at what happened and work towards it not happening again. We want the families to know, even though the years passed, we have still not forgotten them," President of the Interdenominational Minister Alliance Chester A. Ellis, said.

Members at St. Philip Monumental A.M.E Church were also affected by the disaster from 10 years ago.

Eric Barnes worked at the sugar refinery. He died in the explosion. He was a member of the A.M.E Church.

