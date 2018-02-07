Medical staff recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion response

Doctors, nurses and medical staff packed an auditorium Wednesday morning at Memorial Health to hear from the doctors who led them through the emergency medical treatment of 32 people after the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion.

The ceremony honored the victims who were hurt and killed as well as the medical professionals who treated them 10 years ago when the Port Wentworth refinery exploded and went up in flames.

"It was a rough night," said Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director at Memorial Health. "I mean, we saw injuries that I had never personally seen before, and the severity of which that I just hope I never see again. Many of the burns covered their whole bodies, and even in the chaos and even the roughness of what we saw, it was truly amazing to see the efficient manner [in which] our team handled this crisis. It was quite impressive for me to witness, and obviously, I was involved pretty closely."

Karmen Phillips is a registered nurse at Memorial Health, but on Feb. 7, 2008, she was a flight nurse in a medical helicopter.

"For the past 10 years, just the words 'Sugar Refinery' elicit an emotional response," she said Wednesday. "It's as vivid today as it was 10 years ago."

On her drive to work the night shift, Phillips saw police cars rushing to Port Wentworth. As soon as she got to the airport, where her LifeStar 1 helicopter was stationed, she learned the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded.

"As soon as I got out of my car, the helicopter was starting up, and they started calling, 'Hurry! There's been an explosion at the Sugar Refinery,'" Philips said. "I ran in, grabbed my gear, got in the aircraft, and as soon as we got up to altitude, all you could see was just flames everywhere."

On the ground, Memorial Health Emergency Department Nurse David Wilson had been on the job for about a year when more than 30 patients, most of them severely burned, came rushing into the ER.

"I'd seen stressful situations," said Wilson, who is now an assistant nurse manager. "I'd seen chaos, but this was on an absolutely different level."

Wilson said he was assigned a patient and paired with another nurse. He said doctors regularly made rounds to see where they could help.

"It was absolute chaos, but at the end of the night, you felt that you'd really done something because you had saved a life," Wilson said. "Someone was going to get better because of what you had done."

Dr. Frank Davis, a trauma surgeon at Memorial Health, said that singular mission of saving lives was apparent throughout the night.

"The passion displayed that night was truly palpable," Dr. Davis said."You could feel it, and this was only perhaps overshadowed by the sense of mission that was apparent everywhere you look."

Phillips said after flying victims from the refinery to Memorial Health, she flew about 10 patients from Savannah to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at HCA’s Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Dr. Alan Smith, Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia at Doctors Hospital, was at back at Memorial Health Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 7, 2008. He paid special tribute to the air-medical crews who safely brought 18 people to his hospital's burn center.

"The next time you hear those rudders overhead or see the helicopters in flight, please take pause and pray for the brave men and women," Dr. Smith said as his voice cracked. "Please pray for the brave men and women who crew these helicopters."

Dr. Fred Mullins, Medical Director of the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, has been back to Memorial Health since the explosio but said being back for the 10th Anniversary was emotional.

"Brings back memories," he said. "Memories. You don't know what to expect. Especially before I got here, all kinds of things ran through my head."

The thing he said he remembers most is the calm of the medical staff amidst the chaos.

"You don't know how crazy that is," Dr. Mullins said. "You know, you come in, [and] everything's quiet. The stretchers are made. There are no patients. They'd all been taken care of."

Dr. Mullins said burn patients become family because the healing process is so long and extensive. He said the longest Sugar Refinery burn patient was in the burn center for 11 months. Dr. Mullins keeps in touch with some of his past patients, but says they don't talk about the explosion.

"I talk to them a lot, but we don't talk about the accident," he said. "We talk about other things, how they're doing with their lives. A lot of them have picked their lives up and moved on."

Dr. Mullins says that's the best reward as a physician.

Memorial Health will plant a tree on its campus as a living memorial to the refinery explosion victims.

