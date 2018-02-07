National Signing Day 2018 Central

National Signing Day is something high school student-athletes around the country set their sights on. Several of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry's best signed their names on the dotted line Wednesday to make their dreams of playing college sports come true.

Battery Creek:

Sayrend Musgrave- Limestone (football)

Ahman Smalls- Newberry (football)

Beach:

Benjamin Brewton- UT Chattanooga (football)

Ralph Lovett- Albany State (football)

Bobby Tyson- Lincoln (football)

Kawan Williams- Western Kentucky (football)

Beaufort:

Reggie Jones, Jr.- Limestone (football)

Alyssa Martinez- William Peace (lacrosse)

Benedictine:

Travis Blackshear- Furman (football)

Jonah Griffin- Furman (football)

Nick Iannone- Georgia State (football)

Terrick Smalls- UNC Charlotte (football)

Bluffton:

Quan Bell- Benedict (football)

Reginald Brown- Presbyterian (football)

Tristen James- Elmhurst (football)

Richard Jenkins- Limestone (football)

Drew Lee- Presbyterian (football)

Kaylia McIntyre- Southern Wesleyan (golf)

Bethany Mullins- Bluefield State (volleyball)

Brunswick:

Maliek Alston- Highlands (football)

Alonzo Brown- UVA-Wise (football)

John Cano- Reinhardt (football)

Sharrod Frazier- Marshall (football)

Kam Futch- West Georgia (football)

Ty Hinson- Valdosta State (football)

Jaylen Jackson- Georgia Tech (football)

George Mincey- Valdosta State (football)

Rudy Nixon- ASA Miami (football)

Tevin Small- Valdosta State (football)

Jamarius Stevens- Hocking (football)

DJ Whitfield- Valdosta State (football)

Aubrey Williams- Navy (football)

Calvary Day:

Taequan Washington- Charleston Southern (football)

Effingham County:

Lamonee "Toot" Johnson- Carson-Newman (football, track)

Glynn Academy:

Hunter Hall- West Georgia (football)

Hilton Head:

Gustavo Maldonado- Coker (soccer)

Carson Schoppe- Campbell (soccer)

Tyreke Young- Temple (football)

Hilton Head Christian:

Evan Berkner- Lander (soccer)

Matthew McCutchen- Queens (soccer)

Jeff Davis:

Jaylene Kirby- University of the Cumberlands (football)

Will Moseley- Maryville (football)

Alex Sanders- Pikeville (football)

Harrison Sheeler- Carson-Newman (football)

Jenkins:

Javonte Middleton- The Citadel (football)

Tyrone Scott- Central Michigan (football)

Ameen Stevens- Lenoir-Rhyne (football)

Liberty County:

Tramel Walthour- Georgia (football)

Long County:

Christian Bass- Carson-Newman (football)

New Hampstead:

Jaelen Flowers- Glenville State (football)

Pierce County:

Jon Jordan: Valdosta State (football)

Renard Matthews- West Virginia Wesleyan (football)

Richmond Hill:

DeAndre Joyce- LaGrange (football)

Grace Kiser- Elon (soccer)

Andrew Purcell- LaGrange (football)

Savannah:

Jevon Chambers- Avila (football)

Michael Love- Avila (football)

Malik Nesbitt- Avila (football)

Treisean Palmer- Allen (football)

Anthony Williams- Avila (football)

Savannah Christian:

Eric Davidson- US Merchant Marine Academy (football)

Hannah Farmer- College of Charleston (soccer)

Savannah Country Day:

Brett Goodman- Wofford (soccer)

Jack Wilson- Davidson (soccer)

South Effingham:

Kaitlyn Drittler- West Georgia (soccer)

Sarah Grayson- Newberry (soccer)

Statesboro:

Zach Anderson- Shorter (football)

Caleb Dowden- Mercer (football)

Isabelle Guitierrez- Furman (soccer)

Tupac Lanier- Shorter (football)

Payne Van Tassell- Georgia Southern (soccer)

Swainsboro:

Ty'Quan Scott- Fort Valley State (football)

Jalyn Williams- East Tennessee State (football)

Wayne County:

Syheim Black- Albany State (football)

Zack Fuller- Carson-Newman (football)

Trenquelle Holloway- Allen (football)

Billy Parker- Mercer (football)

Spence Pearce- Antelope Valley (football)

Thomar Smith- Chadron (football)

Kieran Strong- Albany State (football)

