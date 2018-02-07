Celebrating Black History: Harriet Tubman

Slave, Union spy, abolitionist, civil rights activist. These are just a few of the words that describe the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman.

Cora Miller channeled the most well- known conductor of the Underground Railroad to teach us about her life and the role she played in the Lowcountry during the Civil War.

"I had many names. From a child, I was called Minty. From Minty, I was called Moses. Moses was the one who took her people to freedom. From the South to the North into Canada to get them out of the Depression and out of the beatings and the whippings they were enduring. I took them to freedom. They longed for freedom and I took 'um. Little ole me took 'um. I lead my people to freedom. Then I became the first woman conductor of the Underground Railroad. I freed many. They said thousands, but how was I supposed to count when I was making the runs? Then I was the first and only woman to run a raid. 750 black men came behind little old me on the Combahee River raid right over there in Beaufort. They followed me. They longed for that word. They longed for that word freedom that they wanted and they needed and fought for it for so long never knowing when it would come."

She broke out into song singing "Oh Freedom...'and I before I'd be a slave, I'd be buried in my grave and go home to be with my Lord and be free.'

After the Civil War ended, Harriet Tubman dedicated her life to racial equality and fought for women's rights alongside the nation's leading suffragists.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.