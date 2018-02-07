Savannah Area Chamber holds Economic Outlook Luncheon

Job and business growth are up, not only in Savannah, but for the entire state of Georgia.

That was the main theme at this year's Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon. A big part of that growth - especially in Savannah - is the film industry.

"The Savannah area is a key of that and I've seen many many movies in this area. There is great job growth and it's a great job growth story," said Jay Neely, Chairman of Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Savannah Chamber members say workforce development is the number one priority to help future job growth in the area.

