Chief discusses police demerger one week later

The police demerger for Savannah and Chatham County was official one week ago Thursday.

The new Chatham County Police Department continues to build its force, but they still have some work ahead of them.

This police demerger was one that sparked a lot of feedback, good and bad. It's not a secret the force isn't fully staffed, and the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is helping with patrols. However, the Chatham County Police Department is continuing to push forward.

"Remarkably well. We've ran into just a few technological issues in terms of our MDTs and stuff, and we anticipated some of those things so we're smoothing those out. We've had enough support here to help troubleshoot those issues," said Chief Jeff Hadley, Chatham County PD.

The chief tells us he is still working to build the force, but it’s still going to take more time to get this newly restarted department fully staffed.

