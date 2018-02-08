Coastal, Southeast Ga health districts offering free flu shots Friday

In response to the recent flu epidemic that's sweeping the nation, health departments in the Coastal and Southeast Health Districts will offer free flu shots on Friday, Feb. 9.

In the Coastal Health District, Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties will offer the free flu shots Friday. The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last for those ages 3 and older who do not have insurance.

Health Departments within the Southeast Health District are also offering free flu shots to uninsured and underinsured adults age 19 and older. The free shots will be available while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The Southeast Health District consists of the following counties in our area: Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.