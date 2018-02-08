Health departments in 7 coastal Ga counties offering free flu sh - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Health departments in 7 coastal Ga counties offering free flu shots Friday

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties will offer free flu shots on Friday, Feb. 9.

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This offer in response to the recent flu epidemic that's sweeping the nation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly