Health departments in 7 coastal Ga counties offering free flu shots Friday

Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties will offer free flu shots on Friday, Feb. 9.

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This offer in response to the recent flu epidemic that's sweeping the nation.

