Georgia senators want 'Runaway Negro Creek' renamed

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of Georgia lawmakers is calling on the federal government to change the name of a small body of water known as Runaway Negro Creek.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the creek on Skidaway Island in Chatham County has had the controversial name for at least 100 years. In the 19th century, slaves were believed to have crossed the creek while trying to secure freedom in the North.

On Wednesday, the Senate Urban Affairs Committee unanimously advanced a resolution to urge the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to change the creek's name to Freedom Creek.

The resolution says the current name is insensitive and makes it sound like black men and women were acting criminally by seeking freedom.

Sen. Lester Jackson, a Savannah Democrat, says his resolution has bipartisan support.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

