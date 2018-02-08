Frontier Airlines to offer seasonal flights to, from SAV/HH Int'l

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and airline executives made a major announcement Thursday regarding new air service.

The low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will begin offering seasonal nonstop flights from SAV/HH Int'l Airport to Denver and Philidelphia - beginning in May. The new service to Denver will be the first to fly to the city and the longest nonstop route from Savannah.

"Savannah is exciting. Savannah is just a wonderful place to visit. Who doesn't want to visit Savannah, and who from Savannah doesn't want to visit Denver or Philadelphia," said Jonathan Freed, Frontier Airlines.

"It's always a good opportunity for us to open new markets and new prospects for visitors. Attracting people from that part of the country is something we haven't had the ability to do because of air service," said Joseph Marinelli, President, Visit Savannah.

The introductory rate for the Denver route will cost $59. The Philadelphia route will cost $39.

