City of Savannah to hold meeting on DeRenne Project progress

A meeting will be held next week to discuss the progress made on the DeRenne Project.

The city of Savannah originally initiated the five-phase project back in 2008 to determine the future of the DeRenne Avenue corridor and how it would affect transportation. Right now, they're in phase three, which includes environmental review.

Alderman Estella Shabazz is encouraging residents and businesses to attend.

"We are inviting the businesses. The businesses that have been on board have been a major stakeholder in the design and now particularly in the environmental process of this project, so I am inviting and the city is inviting the business community and residents, especially those residents who are majorly impacted by the construction of the DeRenne Project, to come out to this meeting," Alderwoman Shabazz said.

The meeting will be held by the Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. GDOT, federal environmental professionals, and members of the Project DeRenne team will be there to answer any questions you might have on the project.

