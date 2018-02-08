Family begs for leads in 2015 Savannah murder

The family of a woman who was killed in a shooting in December 2015 begged for leads Thursday during a news conference at Savannah Police Headquarters.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandy Council and three men were shot in the 100 block of W. 33rd Street on Dec. 2, 2015. Council died from her injuries. All of the men survived.

"It may be important to us, even though you might not think its important. The smallest things matter. There were a lot of people outside when this happened, so we know there are witnesses out there," SAID??? "We miss her and loved her, and I just want justice for my sister, and it is just as plain as that because if this happened to your family members you would want justice for your family members as well."

A cash reward is being offered in this case. If you have any information that could help find Council's killer, please call Savannah Police or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.