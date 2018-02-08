Burn Awareness Week: Savannah Fire stressing fire safety

This week is Burn Prevention and Fire Safety Week, and Savannah Fire wants to make sure you're taking all the right safety measures to prevent fires and injuries.

Cassandra Days was inside of her home when a fire broke out on Augusta Avenue about a month ago. Savannah Fire was called to the home, which was engulfed in flames, but SPD got to the home first and rescued a man that was still inside.

"It only takes a matter of seconds or minutes even for something like that to get out of control," Days said.

Days says that if she and her family would have taken better preventative measures, they would still probably have a home.

Firefighters also say that when they arrived at the home, they realized the cause could have been a candle burning and there also not being any electricity or gas in the home. Witnesses also say the man was smoking in the bedroom when the fire broke out.

Days says she was grateful they made it out of the home alive because it could have gone another way, however, the man rescued by police is still in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Unit.

Savannah Fire says just in January alone, they responded to 739 calls with 89 of them being fire calls and 23 being structure fire calls.

Fire Inspector, Tangela Irwin says she thinks that if people were more aware, people would practice being safer. She says one of the main things they see is smoke detectors not working.

While Savannah Fire stresses the importance of fire safety and burn prevention, Cassandra Days says it is important to stay aware as well.

"Please pay attention to what you're doing because once this thing gets out of control, someone's life could be lost and you can't stop it. Once it's done, you can't stop it," Days said.

Here are a few tips from Savannah Fire officials:

Check electrical cords and make sure outlets aren't overloaded

If you are sleepy, don't leave things on the stove

Check smoke detectors

Don't leave fires unattended

Sleep with room doors closed just in case a fire breaks out

