Friday features the last topic of Severe Weather Awareness Week -- Flood Safety.

Historically, flooding and flash flooding are the leading causes of thunderstorm-related deaths. Most that drown during thunderstorm flooding do so while in the car.

Less than six inches of moving water can sweep you off your feet and two feet of moving water can sweep even large vehicles, or trucks, off roadways. If you’re driving and approach a stretch of road covered by water deep enough to obstruct the road surface – do not drive through it.

“Turn around, don’t drown.”

While flooding may seem like something that occurs gradually after heavy rain, flash flooding can occur within minutes of a downpour beginning. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, pay attention to local weather forecasts, have access to weather radar and avoid travel.

Unless river flooding is occurring, water usually speedily recedes once rain subsides.

You can receive flood alerts on your mobile devices by downloading our free weather app.

