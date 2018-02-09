Crash involving log truck cleared on Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy in Pooler

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A crash involving log truck and a vehicle has has been cleared on Jimmy DeLoach Parkway near Nordic Drive in Pooler.

Injuries were reported with this crash, but it is unknown how serious at this time.

[6:22 AM] #UPDATE All but one lane of Jimmy Deloach is closed due to crash involving a log truck. Avoid Jimmy Deloach near Nordic Drive. pic.twitter.com/5NClTWiAf9 — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 9, 2018

The road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes are now back open.

