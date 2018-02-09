Crash involving log truck cleared on Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy in Poole - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash involving log truck cleared on Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy in Pooler

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

A crash involving log truck and a vehicle has has been cleared on Jimmy DeLoach Parkway near Nordic Drive in Pooler.

Injuries were reported with this crash, but it is unknown how serious at this time.

The road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes are now back open.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly