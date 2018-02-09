Authorities search for missing, endangered 60-year-old Hilton Head man

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may be in danger.

Officials say 60-year-old Daniel Zagers is missing from Hilton Head Island.

Zagers is described as 5'6" and 150 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen in the area of Juniper Lane at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday wearing a gray flannel long sleeve shirt and red and black plaid flannel pajama bottoms. Zagers may also be wearing brown plastic framed glasses.

Authorities say Zagers reportedly has medical conditions that require treatment.

If you have any information on Zagers whereabouts, please call Emergency Dispatch 911.

