Annual Georgia Day Parade to impact traffic in downtown Savannah Friday

This month is the founding month of the Georgia Colony which calls for some weekend-long celebrations in our area.

On Friday, Feb. 9, students from schools all across the Coastal Empire will take over the streets of downtown Savannah for the Georgia History Festival Georgia Day Parade.

The Georgia Historical Society invites you to join the students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures as they march through Savannah's historic squares.

The parade begins at 10:45 a.m. at Forsyth Park. From there, it will travel along Bull Street from Forsyth Park to City Hall. In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to Feb. 12.

