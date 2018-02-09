Free mammograms being offered for uninsured women in Chatham County

The Chatham County Health Department is offering free mammograms for uninsured women on Monday, Feb. 12.

In order to get the screening, you must be 40 to 64 years old with no insurance.

The screenings will be offered Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Health Department on Drayton (1602 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA.)

An appointment is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, call 912-356-2946.

