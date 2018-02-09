Accused rape suspect who was accidentally released now in custody in Arkansas

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office erroneously released an inmate charged with rape on Tuesday after confusing him with another inmate with a similar name.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office erroneously released an inmate charged with rape on Tuesday after confusing him with another inmate with a similar name.

Search continues for rape suspect in Savannah after accidentally being released

Search continues for rape suspect in Savannah after accidentally being released

An accused rape suspect who was accidentally released from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is back in custody.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVESTREAM

Jose Maria Perez was taken into custody in Mena, Arkansas around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Local authorities in Mena received information that Perez had escaped custody and was wanted in Georgia. After confirming that CCSO had outstanding charges, they acted on the information.

Investigators say Perez fled out of the rear of a home into a wooded area. He was eventually apprehended and taken to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He will stay there until he clears extradition and eventually returned to Chatham County.

Sheriff Wilcher is grateful for the quick action of the members of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas Game and Fish for their efforts in getting Perez back into custody.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.