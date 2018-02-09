Accused rape suspect who was accidentally released now in custod - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Accused rape suspect who was accidentally released now in custody in Arkansas

Jose Perez (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
An accused rape suspect who was accidentally released from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is back in custody. 

Jose Maria Perez was taken into custody in Mena, Arkansas around 3:20 p.m. Friday. 

Local authorities in Mena received information that Perez had escaped custody and was wanted in Georgia. After confirming that CCSO had outstanding charges, they acted on the information. 

Investigators say Perez fled out of the rear of a home into a wooded area. He was eventually apprehended and taken to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He will stay there until he clears extradition and eventually returned to Chatham County. 

Sheriff Wilcher is grateful for the quick action of the members of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas Game and Fish for their efforts in getting Perez back into custody. 

