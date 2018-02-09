Smashers introduce new head football coach

Kenderrick Bonner says he's just ready to put on the Atom Smasher shirt and go to work.

The new head football coach at Johnson High has plenty of that to do.

Bonner takes over a Smasher program that has lost 23 straight games and 28 of their last 29. Despite that, the former Burke County assistant believes Johnson is due for success.

"With this situation, it was time for change. I just think that, with what I've learned in my career, if I instill what I know at this school we can turn this thing around," he says. "This place is, basketball is in their hearts, but I think that football is about to make a major run."

Bonner has spent the last few seasons as a defensive backs coach at Burke County.