Savannah Police Department welcomes first graduating class

The Savannah Police Department welcomed 14 new officers to the force on Friday.

After more than a year-and-a-half of training, 11 men and three women received their official department badges.

Family and friends gathered at the Lucas Theatre to cheer them on.

"I'm just excited my family is here; I have a couple of friends. I've made some great friends with the people I've been working with through the Academy and the patrol school and I'm really excited about serving the city of Savannah," said Charles Sherrod, Savannah Police.

This is the first graduating class of the new Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.