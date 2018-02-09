Good News: No One Eats Alone

Savannah's East Broad Street School was among six middle schools across the state to recognize No One Eats Alone Day.

The day serves as a prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion.

The Peach State Health Plan sponsored the event, which teaches sixth graders about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on students' health and academic performance. The students are encouraged to sit and eat lunch with kids they do not know and build new relationships.

"We define social isolation and we help the kids understand what it is and how they can be a part of the solution," said Erica Gaines, Peach State Health Plan, Community Relations. "We want them to define it, see what is around them, and recognize that others could be socially isolated and they could help them. They could become a friend."

Social isolation is a public health crisis affecting millions of students who have been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence.

