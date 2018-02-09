Low Country Home and Garden Show kicks off 18th year

The Low Country Home and Garden Show is back in Savannah for its eighteenth year.

The show kicked off Friday at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center. The event offers inspiration for ways to improve your home. The exhibitors range from indoor improvements to outdoor improvements.

This year, the show will host celebrity and special guests. Kevin O’Connor from This Old House along with author and tech guru, Boyce Thompson, will be in attendance. They will host seminars Friday and Saturday and be available for questions after. Seminars will also be taking place on the Garden Stage.

The show will end on Sunday, Feb. 11.

