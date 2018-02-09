Suspect in attack involving machete accidentally shoots himself

Back in December, 29-year-old Anthony Laroche was arrested shortly after an attack involving a machete, but the other suspect involved wasn't announced until Friday.

Savannah Police say they found 23-year-old Ismael Cuevas after he was admitted to Memorial Health for accidentally shooting himself. Police confirmed he was wanted for an armed robbery attack just days before Christmas.

Garden City Police say he may have accidentally shot himself in the leg, but Savannah PD says the accident led to their lead in the December attack. Cuevas is a suspect in that attack that happened on Magnolia and Abercorn. The other suspect, Laroche, was arrested in early January. They are facing one count of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

In the police report, officials on the scene described a violent night. One man was shot in the stomach - another was sliced in the face. The report says when the victim attempted to get up, he was struck in the face, but didn't know what had struck him.

Police say a machete was used.

Cuevas' injuries from the accidental shooting are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating.

