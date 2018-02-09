Savannah-based South University becomes non-profit institution

Savannah-based South University is embarking on a new chapter in its 119-year history by becoming a non-profit institution.

This paves the way for more than 14,000 students to be eligible for state student grants and opens up more research possibilities for its faculty members.

"The most exciting change for us is it's going to allow us to develop and pursue scholarship opportunities for our students which is something we couldn't do as a for-profit institution, so that's going to make a South University education more affordable and accessible," said Betsy Nolen, Assistant Chancellor for Communications.

South University is best known for preparing graduates for professions in high-demand health care fields.

