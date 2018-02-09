Family of 5 displaced after house fire on Ventura Blvd. in Savannah

A family of five is displaced after a fire on Ventura Boulevard in Savannah on Friday night.

Savannah Fire responded to the fire at 10:20 p.m. A crew arrived at the single-story home within four minutes and quickly doused the fire. Officials say it began in the kitchen and spread to the hallway and living room. Power to the home was cut.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.