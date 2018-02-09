Friday's region basketball tournament scores (2/9/18)

Area scores from Friday's high school basketball region tournaments:
BOYS:
Region 2-AAAAAA:
Brunswick 52 Richmond Hill 48- Championship
Bradwell Institute 59 Effingham County 56- Consolation
Region 2-AAA:
Tattnall County 79 Long County 74- Championship
Liberty County 61 Pierce County 56- Consolation
Region 3-AAA:
Johnson 72 Jenkins 59- Championship
Islands 62 Beach 56- Consolation
Region 2-AA:
Jeff Davis 57 Vidalia 49- Semifinals
Metter 74 Swainsboro 71 (F/OT)- Semifinals
Region 3-A:
Montgomery County 61 Savannah Christian 44- Semifinals
Treutlen 60 Woodville-Tompkins 59- Semifinals
GIRLS:
Region 2-AAAAAA:
Bradwell Institute 51 Glynn Academy 36- Championship
Brunswick 36 Richmond Hill 34- Consolation
Region 2-AAA:
Tattnall County 53 Pierce County 45- Championship
Long County 45 Liberty County 42- Consolation
Region 3-AAA:
Beach 58 Johnson 39- Championship
Jenkins 43 Islands 36- Consolation
Region 2-AA:
Metter 51 Bryan County 36- Semifinals
Swainsboro 60 St. Vincent's 29- Semifinals
Region 3-A:
Savannah Country Day 43 Savannah Christian 39 (F/OT)- Semifinals
Calvary Day 48 Woodville-Tompkins 34- Semifinals
