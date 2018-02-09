Friday's region basketball tournament scores (2/9/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Friday's region basketball tournament scores (2/9/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area scores from Friday's high school basketball region tournaments:

BOYS:

Region 2-AAAAAA:

Brunswick 52 Richmond Hill 48- Championship

Bradwell Institute 59 Effingham County 56- Consolation

Region 2-AAA:

Tattnall County 79 Long County 74- Championship

Liberty County 61 Pierce County 56- Consolation

Region 3-AAA:

Johnson 72 Jenkins 59- Championship

Islands 62 Beach 56- Consolation

Region 2-AA:

Jeff Davis 57 Vidalia 49- Semifinals

Metter 74 Swainsboro 71 (F/OT)- Semifinals

Region 3-A:

Montgomery County 61 Savannah Christian 44- Semifinals

Treutlen 60 Woodville-Tompkins 59- Semifinals

GIRLS:

Region 2-AAAAAA:

Bradwell Institute 51 Glynn Academy 36- Championship

Brunswick 36 Richmond Hill 34- Consolation

Region 2-AAA:

Tattnall County 53 Pierce County 45- Championship

Long County 45 Liberty County 42- Consolation

Region 3-AAA:

Beach 58 Johnson 39- Championship

Jenkins 43 Islands 36- Consolation

Region 2-AA:

Metter 51 Bryan County 36- Semifinals

Swainsboro 60 St. Vincent's 29- Semifinals

Region 3-A:

Savannah Country Day 43 Savannah Christian 39 (F/OT)- Semifinals

Calvary Day 48 Woodville-Tompkins 34- Semifinals

