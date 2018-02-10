Hundreds Walk in annual Love Walk

The annual Love Walk kicked off at the corner of Drayton and 32nd Street to support the Wesley Community Center.



Executive Director Tammy Mixon-Calderon says the Love Walk has been going on for over twenty years. However, she says Wesley Community Center was walking with similar events before they kickstarted the Love Walk.



“We decided to do it somewhere around Valentine's Day, because what we do we always do it with love - showing love for our women, children and families here in the greater Savannah area," Mixon-Calderon said. "And so we call it, It's a love thang!”



Over 200 walkers showed up to show love for the cause. They walked over three miles around downtown Savannah.



The organization says this walk will fund services by the Wesley Community Center intended to help people who are homeless and/or low income. It also helps Georgia quality rates early childhood education programs. The money raised even helps the center put on youth camps and create funds for emergency situations or crisis intervention.



"When they're down and you give them a hand up so that they can then provide and be self-sufficient for themselves and so it's a blessing for us to be a part of the solution and not the problem,” Mixon-Calderon said.



They say this year’s biggest news is that every dollar donated is matched by the St. Mary’s United Methodist Church Foundation up to $25,000.



According to their website, the Wesley Community Center has been serving Savannah since 1949.

