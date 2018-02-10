Estill Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' wanted man

The Estill Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect it says is armed and dangerous, and officers are asking for the public's help to find him.

Police say Devin White is wanted for one charge of first degree burglary and one charge of second degree burglary for his involvement in two separate burglaries, including one where a firearm was stolen.

Police describe White as a black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. They ask the public not to approach White if they see him, but to contact law enforcement with a description of his location and his clothing.

Anyone with information should call 911, Hampton County Dispatch at (803) 943- 9261. You may also call the Estill Police Department from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at (803) 652-3699.

