Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing teen

The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Cathleen “Kat” Hodges was last seen Feb. 1 in Richmond Hill. She has been in contact with her parents but her location is unknown. Hodges is 17 years old and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.