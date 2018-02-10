Chances for rain, thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon

High pressure over the Atlantic will prevail through the weekend, while a slow moving cold front approaches from the west. The front will drop through the area late Monday as high pressure builds in from the north. High pressure will then prevail until another cold front crosses late in the week.

Saturday will be cloudy with patchy drizzle and widespread dense fog in the morning. Visibility will be one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs will be in the mid-70s with southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Saturday night will be cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There will be a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with south winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will have a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers and lows in the lower 60s. South winds will be around 5 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with south winds around 5 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of rain. Showers are likely Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. There is a 70 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Tuesday will have a near steady temperature in the lower 60s and a chance of showers. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

