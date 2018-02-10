Coastal Empire's prehistoric past on display Saturday

About a dozen people learned about the Coastal Empire's prehistoric past Saturday morning by examining fossils.

Local fossil divers Bill and Dodie Eberlein taught attendees about the animals that inhabited Savannah and the surrounding area millions of years ago, something Bill said often goes unrecognized.

"People don't know that these fossils are around here and that they can possibly find them," Bill, owner of Savannah Fossils, said. "There are dredge spoil piles in the Savannah River where I hear people go out and find them on land. Divers like me find them scuba diving, but a lot of people just don't know about the different creatures that lived here millions of years ago."

He said they organize educational events, like Saturday's, several times a month to teach locals and visitors Savannah's history dates back much further than its founding in the 18th Century.

"It's just part of Savannah's history," he said. "I mean, everyone thinks about Oglethorpe and the founding of Savannah and all the different historical events that have happened since then, but a lot of people don't know there's a lot of history and a lot of creatures, really interesting creatures, that lived here before."

He said they'll soon have display case at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center to hopefully reach and educate more people.

The Eberleins donated the proceeds from Saturday's admission to Rotary International's disaster relief fund.

