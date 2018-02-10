First Alert Forecast: Rain chance gradually increases through Monday

A mostly cloudy, mild, occasionally wet forecast continues through Tuesday across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Sunday begins with more of the same; mild temperatures, a gloomy sky, areas of fog and chance of isolated to widely scattered showers.

Communities along and west of a rough-line from Sylvania, through Statesboro, down to Claxton and Waycross have a greater chance of seeing rain Sunday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible during the afternoon and early evening in this area.

Elsewhere, rain remains isolated to widely scattered and relatively brief. It will remain very mild and unseasonably muggy through the afternoon.

The chance of rain increases further, area-wide, Monday as a cold front approaches our region. Widespread rain, with embedded isolated thunderstorms, is likely Monday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall accumulations between Sunday morning and Tuesday morning are forecast to average between 0.75” and 1.50”. A few downpours may briefly become heavy enough to cause ponding of water in poorly drained areas; mainly well inland Sunday and area-wide Monday afternoon, evening.

If you have any outdoor plans the next few days, take the WTOC Weather App along with you. There, you have access to first alert radar; making it easier to plan around any rain.

