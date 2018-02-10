Museums participating in Super Museum Sunday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Museums participating in Super Museum Sunday

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Super Museum Sunday will be held on February 11th. Participating museums will be free and open to the public from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted. 

PARTICIPATING MUSEUMS INCLUDE:

  • Andrew Low House Museum
  • Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center
  • Bloomingdale History Museum & Visitors Center
  • Bonaventure Historical Society
  • Coastal Georgia Botanical Center
  • Congregation Mickve Israel
  • Davenport House Museum 
  • First African Baptist Church
  • First Bryan Baptist Church
  • Flannery O'Connor Childhood Home Foundation, Inc. 
  • Fort McAllister Historic Park
  • Fort Morris Historic Site
  • Fort Pulaski National Monument
  • Girl Scout First Headquarters Museum and Program Center
  • Georgia Historical Society
  • Georgia Salzburger Society Museum and Program Center
  • Georgia Southern University Museum
  • Georgia State RailRoad Museum
  • Green-Meldrim House
  • Harper Folkes House
  • Historic Effingham Society Museum and Living History Site
  • Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site
  • Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, National Historic Landmark
  • King Tisdell Cottage
  • Longview Farm and Museum 
  • Massie Heritage Center
  • Midway Museum 
  • National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
  • Oatland Island Wildlife Center
  • Old Fort Jackson
  • Ossabaw Island
  • Pin Point Heritage Museum 
  • Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum 
  • Revolutionary Battlefield Memorial Park 
  • Richmond Hill Historical Society 
  • Savannah Area Council of Garden Clubs Botanical Gardens 
  • Savannah Children's Museum 
  • Savannah History Museum 
  • Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum & Nature Center
  • SCAD Museum of Art
  • Ships of the Sea Museum 
  • St. John's Church
  • St. Simons Lighthouse Museum
  • Telfair Museums’ Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences
  • Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center for the Arts
  • Telfair Museums’ Owens-Thomas House
  • The Bloody Marsh Unit
  • The Lucas Theatre
  • Thunderbolt Historical Society
  • Tybee Island Light Station and Museum
  • Tybee Island Marine Science Center
  • Tybee Post Theater
  • UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium
  • Webb Military Museum
  • Wormsloe State Historic Site

