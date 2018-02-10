Firefighters host ball to donate to 200 club

A group of first responders is gathering together on Saturday night to give back to the families of their fellow men and women.

These men and women in uniform work 24-hour shifts helping others and saving lives forcing them to miss time with their families. Proceeds from the Saturday night ball will go towards the 200 club for the Coastal Empire for families who don't get to attend this ball tonight because of their loved ones have been hurt or lost their lives while being in the line of duty. So this is an opportunity to give back to the men and women of emergency services.

"They work under tremendous pressure," said Bryan County Fire Chief Freddy Howell. "We have a lot of stuff that they see and do that a normal person doesn't see and do and they don't get very much time off."

The proceeds from this ball will go to charity.

