Savannah Police Department respond to incident in Ellis Square

Officials with the Savannah Police Department say that officers are responding to an incident at Ellis Square. Part of City Market has been closed to the public. 

Savannah Police Department says that a man did shoot himself, but has since been transported to a local hospital. The area is contained. 

