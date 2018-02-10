Savannah Police Department respond to incident in Ellis Square

Officials with the Savannah Police Department say that officers are responding to an incident at Ellis Square. Part of City Market has been closed to the public.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: @SavPolice on scene of incident in City Market. Witnesses tell me they heard gunshot. Police: "we're assessing situation now." Details to come pic.twitter.com/RCUWOfpfdR — Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) February 11, 2018

Savannah Police Department says that a man did shoot himself, but has since been transported to a local hospital. The area is contained.

#SPDAlert: Savannah Police responded to the City Market area in reference to a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The area is contained. The individual has been transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/QpwnYvpmsq — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 11, 2018

