1 dead after high-performance driver education course ends in crash

One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash that occurred during a high-performance driver education event in Effingham County on Saturday.

A 70-year-old driver that has been described as experienced failed to properly control the vehicle and crashed the automobile shortly before the first turn on the Roebling Road Raceway. An instructor was also in the vehicle and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Porsche Club of America was hosting the two-day event.

